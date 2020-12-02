Jackfruit Market by Variety (Cheena, Golden Pillow, Tabouey, Black Gold, Cochin and Others), Application (Fresh Consumption, Beverages, Confectionaries and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Food & Drink Specialty Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Jackfruit is an exotic fruit typically grown in the tropical regions of the world and is a part of the Moraceae plant family. It is extensively cultivated in the South and Southeast Asia countries including India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and Nepal. Jackfruit possess an impressive nutrition profile. It was traditionally used as a remedy, since it provides multiple health benefits including antioxidant protection, maintaining cardiovascular health, boosting immunity, and anti-inflammatory.

The growth of the jackfruit market is expected to increase due to the numerous applications in food dishes, such as chips, jam, soup, candy, and ice cream. Food manufacturing and processing companies are developing innovative jackfruit flavored dishes such as jams, jellies, squash, or chutney which majorly drives the growth of the jackfruit market. However, jackfruit is a perishable fruit and has a short shelf life due to its inherent compositional and textural characteristics. Hence, manufacturers may have to take extra post-harvest efforts for storing jackfruit.

Owing to its stringy, “meat-like” texture when cooked, Jackfruit is increasingly being used globally as a plant-based meat alternative and can be regarded as an opportunity by the vegan food manufacturers. Similarly, being regarded as a good tree, it can be used as an advantage for government reforestation initiatives intended to preserve water shed in countries facing severe water shortage.

The jackfruit market is segmented based on its variety, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on variety, it is divided into Cheena, Golden Pillow, Tabouey, Black Gold, Cochin, and others. Based on application, it is classified into fresh consumption, beverages, confectionaries, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and food and drink specialty stores. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players in the jackfruit market include Artocarpus Foods Pvt. Ltd., Anna Food Products, The Jackfruit Company, Island Valley Delights, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Madam Sun, Frubites, NatureLoC, Jackfruit365, and Nutty Yogi.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the jackfruit market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of jackfruit used for various food products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments:

By Variety

Cheena

Golden Pillow

Tabouey

Black Gold

Cochin

Others

By Application

Fresh Consumption

Beverages

Confectionaries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Turkey Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Major key players include

Artocarpus Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Anna Food Products

The Jackfruit Company

Island Valley Delights

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Madam Sun

Frubites

NatureLoC

Jackfruit365

Nutty Yogi

