Jack Dorsey tweets apology and takes responsibility for mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk

Jack Dorsey (left) and Elon Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Photographs for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Photographs

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is taking duty for the large layoffs underneath Elon Musk.

On Saturday, Dorsey tweeted an apology and expressed love for the Twitter workers.

Former Twitter staff are slamming the corporate and Musk for his chaotic first week on the helm.

Former Twitter staff have been vocal about brutal layoffs underneath new proprietor Elon Musk, however the platform’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stated he is the one responsible.

In a Saturday tweet, Dorsey took duty for Musk slicing 1000’s of jobs throughout his first week of proudly owning the social media web site.

Dorsey went on to specific his gratitude for Twitter staff in a follow-up tweet quickly after.

“I’m grateful for, and love, everybody who has ever labored on Twitter. I do not count on that to be mutual on this second…or ever…and I perceive,” he wrote.

Twitter staff have slammed the company online, alleging they’d been fired with little to no discover, with some telling Insider they misplaced entry to their laptop computer earlier than receiving discover they have been terminated. In a tweet on Friday, Musk said he had “no selection” however to cut back Twitter’s workforce as the corporate was dropping $4 million a day.

Though Musk confronted backlash for the shock firings, he maintained that these affected have been provided a severance package deal.

“Everybody exited was provided 3 months of severance, which is 50% greater than legally required,” Musk wrote.

Regardless of the chaotic adjustments to the workers all through the week, former staff additionally voiced their love for working at Twitter previous to Musk’s takeover.

Many shared photographs and movies to depict blissful recollections on the firm utilizing the hashtags “#LoveWhereYouWorked,” “#OneTeam,” and “LoveTwitter.”

“Simply obtained laid off. Chook App, it was an absolute honour, the best privilege ever to be part of this workforce, this tradition,” now ex-employee Yash Argarwal tweeted Friday.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider