IVR System – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
Latest market research report on Global IVR System Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional IVR System market.
Rise in demand of enhancing customer relationship management is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Further, growth in popularity of personalized IVR, rise in cloud-based IVR, and increase in adoption of IVR payment processing is also anticipated to boost the market growth. However, data security and privacy concern is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand of IVR in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil is one of the major opportunity for the IVR system market.
Interactive voice response (IVR) is an automotive telephony system that interacts with callers, collects data, and routes calls to appropriate recipient. It offers customer-self-service that helps reduce the dependence on live agents for resolving issues related to customer services.
Foremost key players operating in the global IVR System market include:
Aspect software Inc
Mitel Networks Corporation
Convergys Crop
Enghouse Systems Limited
Cisco Systems Inc
Voicent Communications Inc
Nuance Communications Inc
True Image Interactive Inc
Avaya Inc
Dialogic Corporation
Verizon Communication Inc
Application Synopsis
The IVR System Market by Application are:
Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Hospitality
IT & Telecommunication
Others
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Outbound Services
Inbound Services
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IVR System Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of IVR System Market by Types
4 Segmentation of IVR System Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of IVR System Market in Major Countries
7 North America IVR System Landscape Analysis
8 Europe IVR System Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific IVR System Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IVR System Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
IVR System Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
IVR System manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of IVR System
IVR System industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, IVR System industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：
What are market dynamics of IVR System market? What are challenges and opportunities?
Who are the global key players in this IVR System market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?
What was global market status of IVR System market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of IVR System market?
What is current market status of IVR System market growth? What’s market analysis of IVR System market by taking applications and types in consideration?
What is IVR System market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?
What is economic impact on IVR System market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?
What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for IVR System market?
