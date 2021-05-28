IVR System Market by Deployment-Type (On-Premises and Cloud), and by Industry Verticals (Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Competitive Status from Players Suppliers, Type and Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2027

Interactive voice response (IVR) is an automotive telephony system that interacts with callers, collects data, and routes calls to appropriate recipient. It offers customer-self-service that helps reduce the dependence on live agents for resolving issues related to customer services. Aspect software, Inc, Avaya, Inc, and Cisco Systems, Inc, are some of the key players in the IVR system market.Rise in demand of enhancing customer relationship management is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Further, growth in popularity of personalized IVR, rise in cloud-based IVR, and increase in adoption of IVR payment processing is also anticipated to boost the market growth. However, data security and privacy concern is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand of IVR in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil is one of the major opportunity for the IVR system market.

The report segments the IVR system market on the basis of services, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of services, it is divided into outbound and inbound services. On the basis of deployment type, it is classified into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of industry verticals, it is categorized into Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, hospitality, IT & telecommunication, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key players profiled in the report include Aspect software Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Convergys Crop., Dialogic Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., True Image Interactive Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., Voicent Communications Inc., and Enghouse Systems Limited.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global IVR system market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

