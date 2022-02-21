Ivo Lucas will be the next guest of “High Definition”

Ivo Lucas will be the next guest of “High Definition”

Ivo Lucas will be the next guest of “High Definition”

The musician and actor was set to open up about how his life has been since the accident that killed his girlfriend Sara Carreira.

The musician and actor won The Mask.

SIC Program Director Daniel Oliveira announced this Monday, February 21, that he will be interviewing Ivo Lucas for his Alta Definition program. The interview is expected to be broadcast next Saturday 26th afternoon.

Ivo Lucas, musician and actor, won the third edition of “A Máscara” this weekend. At the end, after performing “My Heart Will Go On”, he paid a great tribute to Sara Carreira, clearly touched.

Since the accident that killed the young singer in December 2020, Ivo Lucas has led a very discreet life, although he has continued to work. He did not give interviews and moved away from social networks, hence the relevance of his participation in “High Definition”.