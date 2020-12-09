Ivo Lucas’ sister is still devastated for joining SIC Radical – but it’s not her fault

Diana Lucas went to Curto Circuito to present the new single before the accident on Saturday. However, the program was not broadcast until later.

Fans criticize Ivo Lucas’ sister

The controversy sparked by the participation of Diana Lucas, sister of Ivo Lucas, on SIC Radical’s “Curto Circuito”, which aired last Sunday December 6th, continues to feed social networks. However, it is important to understand the chronology of events.

The singer was effectively on “CC” to present her new single “Vou Lá Estar”, which was released on November 30th. However, the episode was recorded on December 4th and aired two days later – interestingly for the artist’s birthday.

To make sure there were no misunderstandings, the production of the program left a note on the Facebook page on Sunday morning.

“Now another ‘CC’ begins and we make it clear that this episode was recorded on the Friday before the tragic event that shook us all. The ‘CC’ team would like to leave a great strength to the whole family of Sara Carreira and Ivo Lucas. “

Diana Lucas, however, continues to be criticized by fans and viewers for failing to read the station’s note and maintaining the allegation that the singer did not have the day after the tragic accident in which Sara Carreira died and her brother Ivo Lucas was seriously injured be allowed to act. injured. A situation that, as you can see, never happened.

Four days after the accident, Ivo Lucas is staying at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, where he will undergo arm surgery after his injuries. According to the hospital, the singer is not life-threatening.

