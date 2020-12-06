Ivo Lucas is out of danger after the accident that killed Sara Carreira

The actor and singer had been admitted to the hospital in Santarém in serious condition. Tony Carreira’s daughter died in the accident.

It was the driver of the vehicle.

Ivo Lucas was the driver of the car that was involved in a tragic accident on the A1 motorway in Santarém, going north / south this Saturday, December 5th. Sara Carreira, the daughter of Tony Carreira, 21, was also in the vehicle and died instantly. The actor and the artist’s friend were taken to the Santarém hospital in serious condition.

According to “Correio da Manhã”, he is already out of danger after being hospitalized with an open broken arm. He is currently still in the hospital but has already been visited by his family and friends.

The accident on Saturday afternoon affected four vehicles and three injured. It happened two kilometers before leaving for Cartaxo. The motorway was completely closed for several hours and only reopened in the early morning hours of December 6th.

Sara Carreira was the only fatal victim. The young woman had just turned 21 in October, and the night before the accident she had been throwing a small party with her closest friends. In October he also launched a clothing collection with stylist Micaela Oliveira.