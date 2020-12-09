Ivo Lucas has a stroke in his lungs and has been transferred to Lisbon

The no longer life-threatening actor was taken to the Hospital de Santa Maria.

After the tragic accident in which Sara Carreira was killed last Saturday, December 5th, the seriously injured actor Ivo Lucas has already been taken to the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon.

With an exposed broken arm, the actor was taken to Santarém Hospital after the violent accident. Later, on December 6th, he was transferred to Lisbon for an operation. After further tests it was also found that Ivo Lucas had a stroke in the lungs, as reported by “TVI”.

“TVI knows that an operation is not urgent. Ivo Lucas underwent a series of tests in the hospital and a minor stroke was found in his lungs. The doctors assess the situation, but the artist is free from danger. “