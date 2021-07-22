IVF Services Market Demand, Industry Benefits, Scope, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 The IVF services market in emerging markets has witnessed significant growth, as the prices of IVF services are lower when compared to the developed countries.

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems and single mothers & the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and upsurge in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the In vitro fertilization services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.

The global IVF services market size generated $12.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $25.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/678

By cycle type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment was a major revenue contributor in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the global In vitro fertilization services market was dominated by the fertility clinics segment in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.

The Major Key Players Are:

Ambroise Paré Group, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital), Betamedics, Biofertility Center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bourn Hall International, Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit), Cloudnine Fertility, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, Cyprus IVF Centre, Dansk Fertilitetsklinik, EUVITRO S.L.U., Fakih IVF Fertility Center, Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF, Fertility Associates, Fertility Center Berlin, Fertility Center of San Antoni, Fertility First, FIV Marbella, Fivet Centers Prof. Zech, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Heidelberg University Hospital, Houston Fertility Center, International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM, IVF Canada, IVF NAMBA Clinic, IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pacífica, IVF Spain, IVI Panama, Ivinsemer, KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology Centre, LIV Fertility Center, Manipal Fertility, Maria Fertility Hospital, MD Medical Group, Medfem Fertility Clinic, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., New hope fertility center, Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic, OVA IVF Clinic Zurich, Procrea Fertility, RAPRUI Srl, Repromed, SAFE Fertility Center, Sanno Hospital, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai United Family Hospital, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Southend Fertility and IVF, StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic), The ARC-STER Center, The Bridge Centre, The Cape Fertility Clinic, The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit, The Lister Fertility Clinic, The Montreal Fertility Center, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., Trianglen Fertility Clinic, TRIO Fertility, Virtus Health, Vitanova, VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens, and Wunschkinder.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/678

Key Finding of The IVF Services Market:

Thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.7% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2026.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global IVF services market in 2018, accounting for one-fourth of the global In vitro fertilization services market.

In terms of volume, the Asia-Pacific region witnessed the highest number of IVF treatments, accounting for nearly half of the global IVF cycles in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% (in terms of value) throughout the forecast period.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com