IVD Quality Control Market Hits US$ 1.24 Bn by 2028 with Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne Corporation, Fortress Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, SeraCare Life Sciences, Abbott Laboratories

IVD Quality Control Market is projected to reach beyond USD 1.24 billion, growing at a CAGR of +4% by the timeline of 2021-28.

IVD quality controls are samples/materials used to validate the reliability of IVD testing system to ensure accuracy of test results and evaluate the impact of factors such as environmental conditions and operator’s performance on test results.

In vitro diagnostics are tests done on samples such as blood or tissue that have been taken from the human body. In vitro diagnostics can detect diseases or other conditions, and can be used to monitor a person’s overall health to help cure, treat, or prevent diseases.

An IVD Medical Device is defined in the IVDR as any medical device which is a reagent, reagent product, calibrator, control material, kit, instrument, apparatus, piece of equipment, software or system, whether used alone or in combination, intended by the manufacturer to be used in vitro for the examination.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the IVD Quality Control Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the IVD Quality Control market.

Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (US), and Helena Laboratories (US)

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the IVD Quality Control market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the IVD Quality Control market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the IVD Quality Control market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the IVD Quality Control market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

By Product & Service

Quality Control Products

Serum/Plasma-Based Controls

Whole Blood-Based Controls

Urine-Based Controls

Other Source-Based IVD Quality Controls

Data Management Solutions

Quality Assurance Services

By Application

Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Microbiology

Other Applications

By Manufacturer

Third-Party Control Manufacturers

Independent Controls

Instrument-Specific Controls

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS)

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

The following sections of this versatile report on IVD Quality Control market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the IVD Quality Control market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

