Ivanka and Jared are seen checking out their new digs in Miami’s Billionaire’s Bunker

Checking beneath the hood.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s ginormous mansion on Indian Creek Island, off Miami Seashore, is nearing completion.

The Each day Mail’s shutterbugs snapped pics of the pair Tuesday whereas they had been strolling round their future dream dwelling, a fixer higher that’s nonetheless being renovated. Two of their youngsters, Arabella, 11, and Theodore, six, had been in tow on scooters.

Trump and Kushner walked hand in hand whereas ostensibly getting an replace on how their $24 million funding is shaping up within the excessive safety, VIP enclave identified by locals as Billionaire’s Bunker.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump takes video doing watersports in Miami. However skeptics say it’s inexperienced display screen

The sprawling waterfront home, which seems to have been gutted, was offered to the Kushners in April 2021 by billionaires Alex and Liset Meruelo; earlier house owners embrace native music producer Scott Storch.

The previous White Home advisors bought the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half rest room manse a few 12 months after buying a close-by two-acre lot, which used to belong to Julio Iglesias, for $32 million again in 2020.

Trump, 40, and Kushner, 41, are at present renting a tony condominium in Arte Surfside, the place they’re typically seen going to the seaside, strolling and purchasing.

It’s unclear when the large neoclassical unfold, in-built 1994, can be completed; by the seems to be of paparazzi’s aerial pics, there may be nonetheless some methods to go.

It’s additionally unclear what’s to grow to be of the eco-friendly property being constructed by would-be neighbors Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Rumor has it the NFL legend and supermodel are on the rocks and have retained divorce legal professionals, so we’re not anticipating too many yard barbecue bunker double dates.