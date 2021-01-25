Iva Domingues leaves “Big Brother” (and already has a replacement)

TVI made the announcement in the last few days and the presenter explained the reason – she will no longer conduct the “Extra” on Monday.

TVI announced in the last few days that Iva Domingues will no longer present the “extra” from “Big Brother”. The presenter, who was in this role a few weeks ago (after filling the space left vacant by Maria Botelho Moniz), will be replaced by Alice Alves.

On his official Instagram account, Iva Domingues stated that this change is due to a new project he will have on TVI that he has not yet released details about. This Monday, January 25th, is Alice Alves’ first day on Extra.

The young Alice Alves was part of the “Somos Portugal” team and took part in special topics such as the television station’s birthdays and the start of the soap opera “Amar After Loving”. I was a reporter in “Big Brother” and participated as a commentator.