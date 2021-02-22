IV-IV Compound Semiconductor Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape

What is IV-IV Compound Semiconductor ?

IV-IV compound semiconductor is composed of two or more elements such as carbon, silicon, lead, germanium, and flerovium. IV-IV compound semiconductor allows us to operate power devices at higher temperatures. The IV-IV compound semiconductor market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the growing demand for optoelectronic devices which is used for detecting and controlling the light. Moreover, the increasing adoption of this semiconductor in various industries due to low-cost, advanced devices with low-power dissipation, and high output which driving the growth of the IV-IV compound semiconductor market.

1. Cree, Inc.

2. GaN Systems

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5. Nichia Corporation

6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7. Osram GmbH

8. Qorvo, Inc.

9. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

10. Toshiba Corporation

The factors such as an increase in initiatives by government in funding towards the semiconductor industry, an increase in demand for silicon & germanium, and growth in usage of IV-IV compound semiconductors in various applications drive the growth of the IV-IV compound semiconductor market. Further, the rising usage of silicon and germanium in LEDs, radiofrequency, and power devices helps to reduce power consumption, which in turn fuels the demand for the IV-IV compound semiconductor market. Advanced technologies and increase the demand for semiconductor devices in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, healthcare, which boosting the IV-IV compound semiconductor market growth.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

