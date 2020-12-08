IV Equipment Market 2020-2026 Strategic Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating Factors | Major Players – BD, Ascor SA, Moog Inc., Smiths Group plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Terumo Corporation

In IV Equipment Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. IV Equipment Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global IV Equipment Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global IV Equipment Market

Global IV equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the aging and obese population.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global IV equipment market are BD, Ascor SA, Moog Inc., Smiths Group plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Terumo Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Animas LLC, Baxter, arcomed ag, Truxton Incorporated, International WIN LTD, Lars medicare Pvt Ltd., Angiplast, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Harsoria Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., The Metrix Company , Abbott, I.V. House, Inc., PRISM PHARMA MACHINERY and Mediplus India Ltd among others.

Market Definition: Global IV Equipment Market

IV equipment is the equipment’s which are used to give patient medicine, maintain blood pressure and other fluid which are needed to be injected to the patient’s body. The IV equipment is the fasted method to give liquid and solutions to the body of the patient. These treatments are required for rectification of electrolyte imbalances, transfusing blood, conveying medicine and liquid administration. These are also known as drips across the healthcare centers.

Segmentation: Global IV Equipment Market

IV Equipment Market : By Product

IV Catheters

Administration Sets

Infusion Pumps

Securement Devices

Stopcocks & Check Valves

Drip Chambers

Needleless Connectors

Other IV Equipment

IV Equipment Market : By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

IV Equipment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Eurolife Healthcare had launched innovative Intravenous IV products in the Indian Drug market. The product is made of the latest technology which reduces the chances of infection and can be sterilized at 121 degree Celsius & has the lowest endotoxin levels. This launch has expanded the product offering of the company. By offering the latest product at affordable prices to the patients with better quality which has increased its customers.

In March 2018, Smiths Medical announced the commercial launch of Delta Med SpA’s DeltaVen Closed System Catheter. It has also got FDA clearance. It is the advanced Peripheral IV Catheters (PIVC) which is offering the needle, extension tubing, and also providing the option for a needleless connecter in a catheter. This product launch had expanded the medical portfolio of the company and will provide the best options to their customers to treat their patients more successfully.

IV Equipment Market Drivers

The chronic diseases incidences have increases which has driven the market growth

The rise in the obese and elderly population is boosting the market growth

The ambulatory infusion pumps has risen due to surging home care market

Needlestick injuries and infections have increased which has led the market growth

The surging incidences of cancers has propelled the market growth

IV Equipment Market Restraints

The medication errors driven from infusion pumps leading to product recalls is hampering the market growth

The high cost associated in the treatment as well as risk associated with the procedure act as a restrain to the market

The stringent regulatory requirement and compliances are hindering the market growth

