IUD (Intrauterine Devices) Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Intrauterine Devices (IUD) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global intrauterine device market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are small T-shaped contraceptive devices which are placed in the uterus to prevent the implantation of fertilized ova. They are a form of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) which help in birth control. IUDs can last for an extended period of 5 to 10 years, depending on the type. The hormones or copper in these devices change the cervical mucus lining, which prevents pregnancy. These devices have gained immense traction over the past decade due to the minimal side effects and discomfort associated with them. Moreover, they are highly cost-effective and available at efficient rates, making them more preferable over other methods of contraception.

Global Intrauterine Devices (IUD) Market Trends:

Growing rates of unintended pregnancies and unplanned births across the globe have increased the awareness among women regarding the benefits of contraceptive devices like IUDs as a precautionary measure. In confluence with this, several governments and non-profit organizations have taken initiatives to inform the masses about family planning, the advantages of contraceptives, and the health issues caused by unexpected pregnancies, which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. For instance, The International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) is working toward improving women’s health by addressing the high maternal mortality rates in low resource countries. It is also encouraging women to make informed decisions about effective contraceptive methods. Furthermore, manufacturers are innovating with their products and have introduced advanced variants like slimmer and reusable IUDs. For instance, the copper IUD does not alter the hormone levels in a woman’s body. Moreover, it has an extremely low risk of ectopic pregnancy. As a result, it is gaining popularity among nulliparous women and adolescents.

Competitive Landscape

Actavis,

Bayer,

Teva Pharmaceuticals,

Allergan,

Eurogine,

OCON Medical,

Pregna,

HLL Lifecare,

HRA Pharma,

ANI Pharmaceuticals,

Besins HealthCare,

SMB, etc.

