“It’s worse for you overall”

On November 1, Twitch star Hasan “HasanAbi” mentioned the potential for switching to YouTube Gaming and claimed that there was “no likelihood” he would make the transition.

HasanAbi then defined that YouTube’s group options had been inferior to opponents and that viewers did not perceive the expertise could be “worse general.” He acknowledged:

‘You dumb motherf***kers do not perceive it. Like, it’s worse for you general. It’s a worse expertise for you general!”

HasanAbi claims YouTube Gaming’s chat moderation and expertise is “worse general”

Hasan mentioned the prevalence of commercials on Twitch throughout his November 1 stream. A number of moments later, the political commentator’s consideration was drawn to a viewer asking if there was “no likelihood” he would ever make the shift to YouTube. Hasan replied:

“No man! No. There isn’t any likelihood I’ll go to YouTube. YouTube’s; like, Ludwig has talked about this already. YouTube’s group performance isn’t there but. Okay?”

He adopted up by claiming that it could be an “general worse” expertise for the viewers, and that they didn’t perceive it.

Timestamp: 00:18:59

The Turkish-American persona continued the dialogue by asserting that YouTube Gaming’s chat tradition and moderation was “worse.” He added that there was no “precise sense of group” and that “there’s nothing” on the pink platform:

“I wish to; I might go, however it’s worse for you general. The moderation is worse general, the chat tradition is worse general. There is no f****ing precise sense of group general. Like, you say go to YouTube, however there’s nothing there! On the time. For the time.”

Hasan then acknowledged that if the chat tradition on YouTube Gaming was higher, then he would “experiment”:

“If YouTube’s chat tradition was higher, then I might experiment. I might do it.”

After a quick pause, HasanAbi learn a message by one other viewer claiming that the streamer saying “no likelihood” surrenders negotiating energy:

“Dont say theres no likelihood, that surrenders negotiating energy.”

The 31-year-old content material creator replied:

“Like, it is yet one more occasion the place, you realize, chat is chirping. They suppose they’re offering a very good resolution, when that resolution that they are offering hurts them.”

Followers react to the streamer’s sentiments

A number of viewers current within the Twitch chat agreed with the streamer’s sentiments, with one viewer claiming that the YouTube Gaming chat is “nothing however bots”:

HasanAbi is among the largest personalities on Twitch and began livestreaming on the platform in 2018.

Other than primarily being a Simply Chatting content material creator, Hasan typically collaborates with different streamers and has performed widespread video games resembling Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Rust, Name of Responsibility: Warzone, and Amongst Us.

