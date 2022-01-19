It’s tasteless, but honestly you had to think about it (50 photos)
It is often said that there is no arguing about taste and color. Well, let’s doubt it… Seeing the bad taste of some whose creations we presented to you a few months ago, we cannot say that humanity is endowed with a great sense of aesthetics. What we do have, however, is genius, as the atrocities highlighted by the subreddit “Awful Taste But Great Execution” clearly demonstrate. Instantly discover 50 new objects with very bad taste but still had to think about them.
1) This floor that looks like pool water
2) This cake in the shape of a ruined house
3) These denim boots
4) This lady’s toilet door
5) this Shrek car
6) These cigarette-shaped white chocolate/poppy seed pretzels
7) this stained glass sunroof
8) this hat made entirely of bread
9) Chanel zucchini
10) This balloon wedding dress
11) This mix of Buddha and Michelin
12) These limousines for every taste
13) this special Christmas beer can
14) These creepy nails
15) This chicken soup ice cream
16) This totally trendy toothbrush holder
17) McDonald’s brass knuckles
18) these paperclip toilets
19) This pattern MADE from spaghetti
20) This tattoo that makes sense in profile
21) This cigarette dispenser
22) This gun-shaped hair dryer
23) These “crocodile” shoes
24) This fashion forward outfit that borders on BDSM
25) These cubes of beans
26) These heels that make you gain inches
27) This cat statue made out of seashells
28) This perfect Halloween makeup
29) This Yule Ball pageant
30) Hand formed candles
31) This tribute to the USSR chair
32) These nails sponsored by KFC
33) this Magikarp cosplay
34) Those command teeth
35) This super fancy car
36) Cube Croissants
37) This fun, frightening ball in the middle of the night
38) Tiny fingernails
39) This tattoo that makes you very muscular
40) These “Cobra” boots
41) This eye ring
42) This design wheel
43) This animal leg wardrobe
44) The ugly shape of this harness
45) This perfect haircut to start the year off right
46) This Cetelem car
47) Camper Motorcycle
48) These computer keyboard flip flops
49) This dog bag
50) This “doll heads” mask
For more truly terrible, but very ingenious creations, see a new article.