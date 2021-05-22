It’s over: The Black Mamba ranks 12th at Eurovision – which was won by Italy

The competition has already ended in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. You can find all classifications here.

They were among the favorites, but the points were missing. The Black Mamba came 12th in Eurovision, which Italy won. The Portuguese won a total of 153 points – 126 from the rest of the world and 27 from the public. A result that falls short of the expectations set during the week, but does not kill the national band.

Even before the final, The Black Mamba told NiT that regardless of the outcome, they would always feel the winners of this edition of the competition. “We know that everyone supports and supports us, and for that reason alone it has already been worth it. Whatever happens, we already feel like winners. The balance is really very positive, ”said singer Tatanka on this Saturday afternoon, May 21, to NiT.

The big winner was Italy. The song “Zitti E Buoni” received 524 points. The last time Italy won this competition was in 1990. At the other end of the competition, the UK was with a total of zero points.

At the end of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which this year took place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 25 countries took part in addition to Portugal. The finalists were qualified in two semi-finals, which took place on Tuesday, May 18th and Thursday (May 20th). In the first semi-final, Lithuania, Russia, Sweden, Cyprus, Norway, Belgium, Israel, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Malta were selected for the final.

The Black Mamba qualified on Thursday along with Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Iceland, San Marino, Switzerland, Greece and Finland. Countries qualified in the semi-finals include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as the host country – the Netherlands.

