It’s official, we know which character won’t be part of the movie

24 years after the last feature film in the iconic fighting game series, we are only a month away from releasing the reboot of the 1995 film Mortal Kombat. If we already know that a number of iconic characters are making their comeback, unfortunately one of them has already been sacked by the producers.

A comeback with great fanfare with cult characters

It’s been two weeks since the Mortal Kombat reboot trailer was released, and it’s already revealing some plot insights, special effects, and bloody imagery, just like the original game. What the fans of impatience stamp, especially after such a cinematic passive voice. Indeed, the latest Mortal Kombat customizations have received cold reviews.

On the occasion of the release of the trailer, fans could be happy about the list, which includes Sub-Zero, Lord Raiden, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Kano, Jax, Lewis Tan, Cole Young, Shang Tsung and Kung Lao. Other characters could be in the game, but we’ll have to wait for the movie’s official release to be sure.

A full roster, but not excessive

If the producers took over the characters from the original adaptation, it also seems they have the idea of ​​enticing as many fans as possible by trying to accommodate all of their preferences. Obviously, given their large numbers, it is impossible to introduce the full lineup of the games. For example, producer Todd Garner confided that the film’s team made the decision very early on not to lose the thread by sinking into a comprehensive fan service.

The desire to avoid pallet exchange symbols

The license is particularly known for its large number of characters based on pallet swap. This method is to copy and paste an existing character by simply changing its colors and possibly adding new special movements. The ninjas of the series are therefore numerous and available in different colors, similar to the Teletubbies.

Over time, some Pallet Swap characters have benefited from a history and personality development. This allowed them to have more fans over time. Unfortunately, that wasn’t necessarily enough to distinguish them more than others.

The character of Rain will be missing in the film

In this context, the character of Rain was simply pushed out of the script, even though this was planned in the film. The reason given is that they are too similar to reptiles. A green ninja who, like him, has the power of lightning and water. Todd Garner justified himself as follows:

Reptile looked a lot like Rain, which led to a strange fight. So we had to withdraw it. He wouldn’t have been a main character anyway.

Although Rain is present in Mortal Kombat: Final Destruction, he is not a central character. Despite everything, the character’s aesthetic and background was enough to give him a small place in the hearts of fans. So in response to this question, the producers don’t rule out including them in their next film if the reboot is successful enough to have a sequel.