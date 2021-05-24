It’s official: there is already a premiere date for the last season of “La Casa de Papel”.

But it’s not what you expect. Netflix divides the season into two parts.

Netflix just announced the premiere date for the fifth and final season of “La Casa de Papel” this Monday, May 24th. The big news is that it is split into two volumes. The first volume will be out on September 3rd and the second volume will be out on December 3rd.

The announcement of the premiere comes with a teaser. “This is no longer a battle, it is a war. Prepare for the resistance to return, ”said Netflix. Each volume will have five episodes.

Keep in mind that scenes were filmed in Portugal, in the greater Lisbon area, this final season. Tokyo was at a Santos Populares party in Bairro Alto and went down the Elevador da Bica, for example.