It’s official, the series is coming back from the dead

Aired between 1999 and 2013, the Futurama series had a long life, namely 7 seasons and a total of 140 episodes. A series signed Matt Groening, the father of The Simpsons himself, and David X. Cohen, who quickly won the hearts of millions of fans around the world. A series that has become a cult and whose colorful characters have left an impression. And instead of exuding happier days after its demise in 2013, Futurama will actually rise from the dead now.

like the phoenix

It’s official, Futurama will have the right to a new series of new episodes. The series by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen can count on the support of the Hulu streaming platform to order no fewer than 20 new episodes. An 8th season in which the original cast returns, namely Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr or David Herma. What about voice actors for supporting characters like Bender? Well, at the moment, John DiMaggio, as well as other actors, are not involved in the project. It’s difficult to anticipate a new season of Futurama without the return of all of its unforgettable cast.

Note that if DiMaggio still declines this suggestion, Bender doesn’t go away, but his voice changes. Let’s hope that the two parties will manage to reach an agreement. Let’s hope the discussions don’t drag on too long, this new season is set to start production in March, with a 2023 release date.

“I’m thrilled to have another opportunity to think about the future…or really about something other than the present,” Cohen explained. “It is a real honor to once again announce the triumphant return of Futurama before we are once again abruptly cancelled.” Gröning continued.

“When the opportunity presented itself to bring new episodes of Futurama to fans and viewers, we couldn’t wait to dive into it. This iconic series has helped pave the way for adult animation success since it first launched, and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to lead the way and further establishing Hulu as the go-to place for fans of the genre,” said Craig Erwich, President from Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement.

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a hit show to pause and then pick up years later, even on a different platform, picking up where it left off. is set. Futurama is one of those shows. Hulu’s enthusiasm for Matt and David’s brilliant creation of brand new episodes is unparalleled. I’m thrilled that this amazing team can tell stories, other stories and for the crew of Planet Express to have other adventures together. This is a victory for fans who have loved the series from the start and for those who will be discovering it for the first time,” added Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

Are you excited about the revival of a series like Futurama? Don’t hesitate to reply to us via the poll and comments section below.