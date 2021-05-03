It’s official: the recordings for the new season of “Emily in Paris” have started

Filming began in several French cities. There is no release date yet.

It’s official: Netflix announced this Monday, May 3rd that the second season of “Emily in Paris” has already started recording. They will take place in Paris, St. Tropez and three other locations in France.

The streaming platform promoted the novelty with a fictional message from Sylvie Grateau, the head of the main character of the Savoir agency. The story accompanies Emily (Lily Collins), a young PR worker who gets a new job in the city of her dreams, the French capital. In between, he faces new challenges in his life.

“Emily in Paris” debuted last year and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular series. The platform reported that in the first 28 days since its debut – the equivalent of four weeks – the production was viewed by around 58 million customers. No release date is planned for the second season.