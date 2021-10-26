It’s official: the fourth season of “Succession” has been confirmed

The HBO series around the multimillionaire Roy continues. Season three is still in the second episode.

“Succession” is a hit.

HBO announced on October 26th that “Succession” would have a fourth season. The series, which has been one of the platform’s most critically acclaimed in recent years, is currently in its third season. Two episodes have already been broadcast.

“Every season of ‘Succession’, [o criador] Jesse Armstrong has continued to exceed our highest expectations and guided us into the Holy of Holies of the Roy family with insight, humanity and precision, ”said Francesca Orsi, Vice President of Programming at HBO. “This season is definitely no exception and we couldn’t be more excited about next season.”

“Succession” is about the Roys, a dysfunctional and multimillionaire. Season three began with an open war between Patriarch Logan and one of his sons, Kendall, for supremacy of the group of companies. Read NiT’s review of the first episode.

