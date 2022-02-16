It’s official: Sara Matos is the new presenter of “Ídolos”

The program does not yet have a premiere date. There hasn’t been a new season of the music competition for seven years.

This Wednesday, February 16th, SIC finally confirmed who will present the new edition of “Ídolos”: the actress Sara Matos. This will be the seventh season of the television music competition. There is no planned premiere date yet.

“I didn’t think long after Daniel Oliveira’s question: ‘Sara, SIC wants you to present the next edition of ‘Ídolos’, do you think you can do it?” Chills in the stomach, but… of course! I confess that I love to feel that adrenaline, that nervous bit, but the most important thing and what I want most is to have a lot of fun with each of you and that we all make an epic program together. I will provide myself with everything I have: good spirits, good energy and a baby that goes with me almost all the time because I don’t let go of my manel for anything!” Sara Matos wrote on Instagram.

Over the years, “Ídolos” has had hosts such as João Manzarra, Cláudia Vieira, Pedro Granger and Sílvia Alberto. The outstanding artists in the program include names such as Luísa Sobral, Diogo Piçarra, Carolina Deslandes, Salvador Sobral, Carolina Torres and Nuno Norte.

Registrations are open. Anyone between the ages of 14 and 30 can compete for “Idols” by sending their name, age, location and contact to the email address idolos@nullsic.pt or via WhatsApp mobile number 913 738, in addition to a two-minute singing video 057 sends .