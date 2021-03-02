It’s official: NOS Primavera Sound postponed to June 2022

The Porto festival cites the uncertainties with the pandemic to justify the decision.

Festival postponed again.

Now that summer and 2020 were marked by the postponement of summer festivals, signs are beginning to be seen that things may not be very different this year. NOS Primavera Sound in Porto announced the new festival dates. And that won’t happen until 2022.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that, for reasons of force majeure, the ninth edition of the festival will take place from June 9th to 12th, 2022,” said the organization’s statement on social networks.

The organization explains that the uncertainties surrounding the restrictions due to the pandemic “make it impossible to work normally while preparing for the festival or to ensure its celebration”.

The organization also states that those who already have a ticket can keep it to ensure entry into the 2022 edition. Anyone who wants to return the money can request a refund starting January 1, 2022. The organization adds that by June 5th the names will be known who will take the stage at Primavera Sound in 2022.