It’s official: Netflix confirms the second season of “Squid Game”

“The universe of ‘Squid Game’ has only just begun,” said the streaming platform’s content director.

The first season premiered in September.

The Squid Game creator has said several times that the second season would come after the (unexpectedly) huge success of the first. But only now has a representative from Netflix officially confirmed this.

In an interview quoted by Entertainment Weekly, one of the platform’s CEOs and content executives, Ted Sarandos, was asked if Squid Game would even get a second season. “Absolutely,” he replied. “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has only just begun.”

The South Korean series premiered in September and broke most of Netflix’s viewership records and became a global phenomenon. What follows is a clandestine competition in which society’s desperate are exploited for the delight of the rich and powerful.

