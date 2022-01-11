It’s official: “Grey’s Anatomy” has been extended for another season

Meredith Gray’s series is the longest running prime-time medical drama in the United States. And it will keep breaking records.

The series premiered in 2005.

It’s official: the American television station ABC has renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for the 19th season. The series remains the longest running American medical drama at prime time.

The 18th season of the series is currently in the usual winter break. The story of Grey’s Anatomy, which will air on Fox Life in Portugal, starts again in February. At this point in the narrative, the action is split between Seattle and Minnesota because the protagonist Meredith has a new job. He also spends a lot of time with his new love interest Nick (played by Scott Speedman).

