It’s official: “Eu Never” will have a third season

Netflix’s teen series continues – but there’s no confirmed return date yet.

The return is confirmed.

Good news for “I Never” fans: The teen series has been extended by a third season, announced Netflix this Thursday, August 19th. However, there is still no confirmed date for the return of the story.

The romantic production (which includes several dramas and comedic moments) follows Devi, a girl of Indian descent who loses her father in season one. Throughout the episodes, we realize how this will affect you and your family – and how you might want to change your experience in school.

Season two left a few questions unanswered. Will Devi and Paxton’s relationship last? Will Ben try to defeat Devi? Will there be an opportunity for Nalini and for Dr. Give jackson? Explore these and other issues further in this NiT article.

