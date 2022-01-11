It’s official: Emily in Paris will have a third (and fourth) season

It’s official: Emily in Paris will have a third (and fourth) season

It’s official: Emily in Paris will have a third (and fourth) season

It was lead actress Lily Collins who made the announcement on social media. It’s one of the most popular productions on Netflix.

Lily Collins plays Emily.

Good news for fans of Emily in Paris, the popular Netflix series that returned on December 22nd, the television production will have a third and fourth season. The announcement was made this Monday, January 10th.

It was lead actress Lily Collins who shared the news with fans on her Instagram. “I woke up early to bring you guys some very exciting news … ‘Emily in Paris’ is back for season three … and, wait, season four too! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate the outfit I picked for this ad, but I know I would scream either way, “she wrote.

The new season of “Emily in Paris” has introduced us to a new love interest of the protagonist Alfie. Find out more about actor Lucien Laviscount, who began his career as a model for David Beckham and even worked on “Big Brother”. This season of the series also sparked some controversy with the Ukrainian government. Find out why in this NiT article.

While you wait for the story of Emily in Paris to continue, click the gallery to discover more news from streaming platforms and TV channels.