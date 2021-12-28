It’s official: Cristina Ferreira presents “Big Brother Famosos”

The new edition of the reality show celebrates its premiere on January 2nd at TVI, two days after the end of “Big Brother 2021”.

Cristina Ferreira will direct the reality show.

The “Big Brother Famosos” can be seen again on TVI from the first Sunday of the year 2022, January 2nd. Now it is official: Cristina Ferreira will be responsible for the moderation of the program, announced the television station on Sunday, December 26th.

The premiere takes place 20 years after the first edition and two days after the end of “Big Brother 2021”. “The program, which Ricky, Vítor Norte and later Pedro Guedes dedicated in the 2013 VIP edition, promises to be remembered by the Portuguese with a number of participants from various areas of the celebrity universe,” says TVI.

A source from the Media Capital group has confirmed to NiT that former president of the Sporting Clube de Portugal Bruno de Carvalho will be one of the competitors. “Get ready for this great adventure where no secret remains hidden. Every day, the famous are exposed to several challenges that push them to their limits, ”the broadcaster added in a statement.