It’s official: Britney Spears’ father is ceasing to be her guardian

It’s a huge win for the singer, although James Spears said there are still issues to be resolved before leaving that position.

The singer has been in this legal system for 13 years.

13 years later, Britney Spears’ father, James Spears, will no longer be her legal guardian. A document containing the decision was sent to the court this Thursday, August 12th, by representatives of James Spears – although they make it clear that this may not happen immediately.

“There is really no need to suspend or remove James Spears as guardian … and it is highly questionable whether this change is in Britney Spears’ best interests at this point,” the document reads. “Still, and although James Spears has been the target of unjustified attacks, he doesn’t believe that a public fight with his daughter is in his best interests.”

The document adds, “Although James Spears has to contest this motion to be removed from guardianship, he intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new guardian. With these matters resolved, James Spears will be able to step aside. However, there are no urgent circumstances that warrant an immediate suspension. “

“This is a great victory for Britney Spears and another step towards justice,” said the singer’s lawyer in turn in statements to the magazine “Variety”.

