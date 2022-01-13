It’s official: a third season of “Hell’s Kitchen” is coming

Filming will start in March. It was Ljubomir Stanisic himself who spoke about it on SIC.

Ljubomir Stanisic is the host cook.

There has already been speculation, now it is clear: the third season of “Hell’s Kitchen” is coming. The news was announced this Wednesday, June 12th, on the program “Casa Feliz”, presenter Ljubomir Stanisic was one of the guests.

There he confirmed in an interview with João Baião and Diana Chaves that he was preparing a third season. The chef also said the recordings will start in March. There is no set publication date.

The second season of “Hell’s Kitchen”, although recorded a few months ago, only premiered on January 2, the first Sunday of 2022, in a competition for the audience. Read NiT’s chronicle of the latest “Hell’s Kitchen”.