It’s official: a second season of “Bridgerton” has been confirmed

The story will focus on the second book in the saga. There is no release date yet.

The recordings start in spring.

Less than a month after the premiere came the confirmation that fans were expecting. “Bridgerton”, the first series by “Grey’s Anatomy” producers for Netflix, will have a second season on the streaming platform, “TVLine” says.

There is no release date yet and it may take some time for the pandemic’s restrictions to be considered, but it is certain that it will. The recordings should start in spring. “Bridgerton” has been one of Netflix’s most watched productions lately.

The season two narration will be an adaptation of the second book in the saga, which focuses primarily on Anthony Bridgerton’s love affairs. Also, learn the real story of the show’s black queen and the dispute Netflix has with the pornographic sites that feature the intimate scenes from “Bridgerton”.