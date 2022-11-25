It’s not just you. Disney’s CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.

Disney has raised costs at its main parks this yr.Amanda Krause/Insider

Disney’s CEO was alarmed by rising costs at its theme parks, the Wall Road Journal reported.

Bob Iger made a shock comeback as Disney’s CEO on Sunday, returning lower than a yr after leaving the corporate.

Day by day admission costs at Disney’s theme parks have risen to $189 this yr.

Should you really feel like on a regular basis bills have gotten method too dear over the past couple of years, you are not alone.

Disney’s high government Bob Iger thinks costs on the firm’s theme parks have gotten too excessive, the Wall Road Journal reported on Wednesday, citing folks near him.

Iger, who reclaimed the CEO place on Sunday after leaving the corporate lower than a yr in the past, complained to pals at size concerning the choices of his successor, Bob Chapek, in keeping with the paper. He was unnerved by worth hikes at Disney’s parks, which embody Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and others, sources informed the Journal.

Iger, who ran Disney from 2005 by means of 2020 and served as chairman by means of the tip of 2021, felt that Chapek centered on Disney’s streaming enterprise to the detriment of the corporate’s different divisions, together with theme parks and TV, the folks mentioned.

“He is killing the soul of the corporate,” Iger reportedly mentioned.

Disney didn’t return a request for remark.

It is unclear precisely which costs Iger was referring to. Ticket costs rose this yr, together with the price of concessions. Disney additionally mentioned it is making extra on motels. Chapek informed buyers in Could that individuals had been spending 40% extra at Disney’s theme parks than earlier than the pandemic.

This month, Walt Disney World introduced that day by day admission costs would go up beginning on December 8. At the moment, the most costly ticket is $159. Quickly it is going to be $189. The price of annual passes may also enhance.

This yr, Disney additionally elevated day by day and annual ticket costs at California’s Disneyland Resort and bumped the price of its line-skipping add-on, Genie Plus.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider