On August 24, controversial web persona Andrew Tate uploaded a one-hour, 12-minute lengthy video on Vimeo titled “Andrew Tate’s Last Message.”

The video deal with targeted on him speaking about his previous and the way his content material took the web by storm. Andrew Tate acknowledged that he wished the video to be “exact, compendious, and really complete” and kicked it off by giving an summary of his life’s story.

On the 57-minute mark, the previous skilled kickboxer mentioned that he was not dealing with any legal prices and mentioned the misogynistic claims leveled in opposition to him:

“I’ve no legal prices. There isn’t any prices in any respect in opposition to me. I’ve not damage any ladies. No ladies are coming ahead, saying Andrew hit me. Zero. The one video of me and a girl, in consensual acts, she got here ahead and mentioned it was a recreation. There isn’t any nothing on the web from any lady saying that Andrew is a foul individual and misogynist. Not one!”

He then talked about that clips starring him on TikTok had been misunderstood and that he has turn out to be the “face of evil” resulting from out-of-context clips on the short-video sharing platform. He mentioned:

“It is simply misunderstood clips on TikTok. It is loopy to me I’ve turn out to be the face of evil, with misunderstood, out-of-context clips on TikTok, with no legal prices.”

Andrew Tate talks about him turning into the “face of evil” on the web and claims it’s due to misunderstood clips on TikTok

Andrew Tate’s fame surged this yr after gaining main traction on social media platforms comparable to TikTok and Instagram.

He was then finally banned from Meta-owned platforms like Fb and Instagram, owing to the character of his concepts and content material. YouTube and TikTok took notice of this and adopted swimsuit by banning the controversial web persona.

Come August 24, Tate took to the Vimeo channel generally known as FreeTopG, the place he uploaded an hour-long video to offer a “last message” for his viewers.

On the 58:32 mark, the British-American influencer acknowledged that out-of-context clips on TikTok have resulted in him turning into the “face of evil” on the web. He continued the dialogue by saying:

“There are very well-known individuals who have far more. They’ve real legal prices, there may be very well-known individuals who have real accusations. They’re nonetheless on Instagram! I’ve none of those. None! I perceive that social media corporations really feel answerable for the nationwide consciousness and the nationwide opinions and actions due to their massive ranges of affect. Nonetheless, I do not suppose it’s honest that I am being vilified and blamed for one thing that is not true or wasn’t even me.”

Andrew Tate added that he wanted to investigate to see if he might have a presence on social media platforms with out his content material being “weaponized” and getting used in opposition to him:

“I want to significantly analyze if it is potential for me to actually have a social media presence for any longer, with out it being weaponized and used in opposition to me.”

The 35-year-old content material creator offered his views on Instagram:

“I wish to suppose that Instagram have their finger on the heart beat of the world and that they are reactive and adaptive relating to how folks view sure points and other people. I might prefer to suppose that they’re very reasonable and unbiased and that they perceive that in time when the reality is proven about my positivity and my constructive influence on the world with the Tate Basis, all of the wonderful issues we will be doing for women and men, that over time they are going to perceive that there is not any cause for me to not be on the platform.”

Shifting ahead, Andrew Tate remarked that he must be cautious concerning the content material he uploads since he believed it might be used in opposition to him.

He was wanting ahead to dedicating his YouTube channel and the rest of his social media handles to the Tate Basis so as to converse concerning the constructive influence he wished to have on the world.

On the 1:00:50 mark, Andrew Tate acknowledged that he was relieved to be banned because it allowed him to “make a clear break and begin.” He mentioned:

“I am actually relieved this occurred. I really feel good. I really feel comfortable. I do not suppose I might’ve bought everyone’s consideration with out this. I do not suppose I’d have had an opportunity to make a clear break and a clear begin and clarify the reality of my character in my coronary heart with out this.”

He additionally added:

“I feel that if I used to be by no means banned, I’d’ve maintain making an attempt to inform the reality, and my haters would’ve saved ignoring it and saved making unfavourable movies about me, and it will’ve spiraled uncontrolled till somebody in my household was damage, or an try was made on my life.”

On-line communities react to Andrew Tate’s last message

On-line communities on totally different media platforms offered their opinions on Andrew Tate’s hour-long video deal with.

Followers on Vimeo sympathized with the influencer’s stance. Here’s a snippet of fan reactions from the Vimeo feedback part:

Followers within the Vimeo feedback part present their take (Picture through Vimeo)

Andrew Tate was as soon as once more trending on Twitter. Twitch streamer Adin Ross shared the video along with his viewers, and greater than 1.4k followers reacted within the reply part.

Andrew hit me and instructed me to inform everybody his final message to the world. So… Andrew Tate’s final message to the web – right here it’s. Freetopg.com Andrew hit me and instructed me to inform everybody his final message to the world. So… Andrew Tate’s final message to the web – right here it’s. Freetopg.com

A number of followers wished to know the gist of the hour-long deal with:

@adinross Somebody give me a abstract not watching an hour lengthy vid @adinross Somebody give me a abstract not watching an hour lengthy vid

@adinross ain’t no person watch that hr lengthy video @adinross ain’t no person watch that hr lengthy video💀

@adinross Can somebody summarize what he mentioned, nobody is losing 2 hours of their time to observe that entire video @adinross Can somebody summarize what he mentioned, nobody is losing 2 hours of their time to observe that entire video

Viewers offered a short abstract:

@ThxtBoyMike @adinross Mainly simply him saying whenever you arise for him don’t be disrespectful and that the movies from yr in the past are taken out of context and reduce brief to make him look unhealthy he had proof of her saying it was a joke and he wasn’t beating her and him saying he advocate for women and men @ThxtBoyMike @adinross Mainly simply him saying whenever you arise for him don’t be disrespectful and that the movies from yr in the past are taken out of context and reduce brief to make him look unhealthy he had proof of her saying it was a joke and he wasn’t beating her and him saying he advocate for women and men

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions from Twitter:

@Dexerto Why is everyone so upset with him? I noticed 1-5 clips however he has good factors so idk whats happening @Dexerto Why is everyone so upset with him? I noticed 1-5 clips however he has good factors so idk whats happening

@ME1NE1 @Dexerto simply because he had “good factors” doesn’t make him a greater individual. he mentioned and completed problematic issues and that is one thing anybody mustn’t agree with @ME1NE1 @Dexerto simply because he had “good factors” doesn’t make him a greater individual. he mentioned and completed problematic issues and that is one thing anybody mustn’t agree with

Andrew Tate is among the web’s most polarizing and controversial personalities, along with his persona specializing in poisonous masculine beliefs. He has additionally been banned from Twitter resulting from his exceeding contrarian views.