“It’s fun with those who work” will be daily from Monday

The reason is of course the parliamentary elections. Ricardo Araújo Pereira will receive the leaders of the main political parties.

Ricardo Araújo Pereira welcomes the guests.

To anticipate the parliamentary elections on January 30th, “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Works” will be published daily from next Monday, January 17th to 28th. Ricardo Araújo Pereira will receive the leaders of the main parties in the SIC program.

The names and the distribution by days are not yet confirmed. But it is already clear that the current Prime Minister António Costa and the PSD candidate Rui Rio will take part in the humorous magazine.

As RTP will debate on January 17th with all the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament, “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Works” will have another guest. Tino de Rans, former candidate for the presidency of the republic, will be with Ricardo Araújo Pereira and Co.