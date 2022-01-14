“It’s fun with those who work” will be daily from Monday

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 14, 2022
2

“It’s fun with those who work” will be daily from Monday

The reason is of course the parliamentary elections. Ricardo Araújo Pereira will receive the leaders of the main political parties.

Ricardo Araújo Pereira welcomes the guests.

To anticipate the parliamentary elections on January 30th, “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Works” will be published daily from next Monday, January 17th to 28th. Ricardo Araújo Pereira will receive the leaders of the main parties in the SIC program.

The names and the distribution by days are not yet confirmed. But it is already clear that the current Prime Minister António Costa and the PSD candidate Rui Rio will take part in the humorous magazine.

As RTP will debate on January 17th with all the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament, “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Works” will have another guest. Tino de Rans, former candidate for the presidency of the republic, will be with Ricardo Araújo Pereira and Co.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 14, 2022
2
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Her anatomy went completely wrong 15 times

Her anatomy went completely wrong 15 times

March 2, 2021

Why Has Kronos Cloud Server Become so Popular?

June 1, 2021
Photo of Greens chief defends case against Palmer | Free press

Greens chief defends case against Palmer | Free press

May 10, 2021
Photo of “Heavy blow to the heart of the Union” – Election Review | Free press

“Heavy blow to the heart of the Union” – Election Review | Free press

March 15, 2021
Back to top button