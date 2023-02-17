‘It’s fun for a week and then you feel awful about yourself’

Austin Butler as Elvis.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Photos

Austin Butler stated he microwaved ice cream and drank it to place weight on for “Elvis.”

The actor defined that he heard Ryan Gosling did the identical factor to organize for “The Beautiful Bones.”

Butler acquired again into form for “Dune: Half Two” because of a rigorous coach.

Austin Butler actually dedicated himself to enjoying musical icon Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” and never solely did he change his accent to match the singer, however the actor additionally placed on loads of weight as he performed the star at totally different factors in his life.

The actor lately spoke to Selection about engaged on the movie, recalling that he was impressed by tales about Ryan Gosling’s preparation for Peter Jackson’s “The Beautiful Bones.”

Butler defined that he would microwave Häagen-Dazs ice cream and drink it like Gosling did as a result of studio Warner Bros. wasn’t satisfied that he may play an older Elvis.

He stated: “I heard that when Ryan Gosling was going to do ‘The Beautiful Bones,’ had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So I began doing that. I’d go get two dozen doughnuts and eat all of them. I actually began to pack on some kilos.”

The star then joked that “it is enjoyable for per week,” however then “you are feeling terrible about your self.”

Butler went on to say that though the unique plan was to shoot the film “chronologically,” the pandemic made that not possible, so he needed to painting Elvis in several eras over consecutive days.

He recalled: “Sooner or later we would be in 1974 and the following day we would be in 1956. So you bought to have the ability to change backwards and forwards, vocally and bodily.”

In one other interview on Thursday’s episode of “Sizzling Ones,” Butler instructed host Sean Evans that he acquired into form for his subsequent mission, “Dune: Half Two,” because of a coach who pushed him till he vomited.

He stated: “Yeah, I imply, [my trainer] principally simply labored me till I’d throw up each time.”

The actor defined that he selected Duffy Gaver to assist him as a result of he was the “legend” who skilled Brad Pitt for his function in “Troy.”

Butler stated: “Duffy, I discovered him as a result of he is this form of legend. He was a Navy Seal and he skilled Brad Pitt for ‘Troy.’ And he is the nicest man as nicely. However he additionally does not really matter reps.”

The 31-year-old star stated that the coach pushed him till he was “dying,” after which pushed him some extra.

“He simply goes for it and also you’re simply going and you are like, ‘What number of of those am I going to do?'” Butler stated. “And when you get to the purpose the place you are dying and you’ll hardly do one other, he goes, ‘Alright, do 10 extra.'”

