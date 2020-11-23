It’s cute, but not always easy, when you have to take care of Baby Yoda (BD).

The kid, better known as Baby Yoda, starred in the first episode of The Mandalorian last year. For the past few weeks you could discover your new nonsense and new adventures every Friday, but fans weren’t waiting for the second season to be inspired by the green creature. Today we invite you to discover the creations of the illustrator Kayla Bee Marie. This artist has imagined various comics and pictures in which she stages Din Djarin and the child. Very cute comics showing that caring for a Yoda breed baby is not easy every day. We let you enjoy it.

# 1 The collector

# 2 the sandpit

# 3 the thief