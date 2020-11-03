It’s Christmas ahead of its time with this 4G cellular plan in limited series for less than 4 euros per month

While NRJ Mobile has again pulled the heavy artillery with its 150 GB 4G WOOT cellular plan, the other operators have decided to start the tender at price level. Today it’s up to Cdiscount Mobile to satisfy us with a plan for less than 4 euros a month!

Christmas limited edition for only 3.99 euros / month

The new limited edition 4G cellular plan from Cdiscount Mobile gives us a very interesting offer for those who want to make big savings. It has been a while since we saw a package for less than 5 euros a month. Cdiscount Mobile fulfilled our wish and the following is in this subscription:

60 GB DATA in 4G in the French metropolis 5 GB DATA in Europe and DOM Unlimited calls in the French metropolis Unlimited SMS / MMS in the French metropolis

As always, it is a non-binding package. There is only the SIM card with shipping, which costs 10 euros when subscribing.

As a reminder, Cdiscount Mobile uses the NRJ Mobile network, which works with Orange, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Altice. So if you have a problem with one of the operators, you can make changes to the network at the request of the technical service.

If you want to register, this is done HERE and costs you only 3.99 euros per month for the first 6 months before going back to 14.99 euros.

Why change operator?

To save money No obligation All networks available

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.