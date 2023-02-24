‘It’s always been a controversial movie’

Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., and Ben Stiller.DreamWorks

Ben Stiller stated he “makes no apologies” for doing the controversial 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder.”

The actor was responding to a Twitter person who requested him to “cease apologizing for doing the film.”

“Pleased with it and the work that everybody did on it,” Stiller added.

Ben Stiller has no regrets in terms of “Tropic Thunder.”

The 2008 motion comedy, which additionally starred Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black, drew criticism for its portrayal of disabled individuals and Downey Jr.’s use of blackface.

On Tuesday, Stiller responded to 1 Twitter person who stated the actor ought to “cease apologizing for doing this film.”

“It was and is humorous AF,” the person tweeted earlier this week. “Even funnier now with cancel tradition the best way it’s. It is a film. Ya’all can simply recover from it. I used to be dying laughing after I first noticed it again within the day and so was everybody else.”

Stiller, who starred in and directed the film, responded later that very same day.

“I make no apologies for ‘Tropic Thunder,'” the actor wrote. “Do not know who instructed you that. It is all the time been a controversial film since once we opened. Pleased with it and the work that everybody did on it.”

“Tropic Thunder” follows a hapless group of actors taking pictures a warfare film who’re dropped into the jungle and compelled to outlive utilizing their questionable performing abilities after they stumble right into a real-life warfare zone.

Within the movie, Stiller portrayed Tugg Speedman, an motion film star who thinks he can win an Oscar by portraying a dim-witted farmhand with a bowl haircut, buck enamel, and a stutter.

The identical Twitter person additionally resurfaced an old tweet of Stiller’s from 2018 by which the actor mentioned the boycott across the movie when it got here out. Upon the movie’s launch in August 2008, 20 incapacity advocacy teams objected to the usage of the phrase “retard” within the film.

“Truly ‘Tropic Thunder’ was boycotted 10 years in the past when it got here out, and I apologized then,” Stiller tweeted in 2018. “It was all the time meant to make enjoyable of actors attempting to do something to win awards. I stand by my apology, the film, Shaun White, and the good individuals and work of the Particular Olympics.”

Downey Jr., in the meantime, performed Kirk Lazarus, a way actor who darkens his pores and skin to play a Black soldier. The actor has beforehand stated he was initially reluctant to take the function, which earned him an Oscar nomination for finest supporting actor in 2009.

“Ben knew precisely what the imaginative and prescient for this was, he executed it, it was unattainable to not have it’s an offensive nightmare of a film,” Downey Jr. stated on a podcast episode of “The Joe Rogan Expertise” in 2019. “And 90% of my Black pals have been like, ‘Dude, that was nice.’ I am unable to disagree with the opposite 10%, however I do know the place my coronary heart lies.”

Added Downey Jr.: “I believe that it is by no means an excuse to do one thing that is misplaced and out of its time, however to me, it blasted the cap on the problem. I believe having an ethical psychology is job one. Typically, you simply gotta go, ‘Yeah I effed up.’ In my protection, ‘Tropic Thunder’ is about how fallacious [blackface] is, so I take exception.”

