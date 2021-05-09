Italy wants to admit EU holidaymakers without quarantine | Free press

Currently, vacationers in Italy have to spend the first five days in isolation, but that may change in May. To stimulate tourism, the cabinet wants to relax the corona rules.

Rome (dpa) – Italy wants to boost tourism in May without the previous short quarantine. Fully vaccinated travelers from Europe should be able to enter the country more easily as early as mid-May, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Facebook.

He is also working with the Health Minister to end the “mini-quarantine” for EU citizens, British and travelers from Israel who have tested negative, vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

Until now, visitors to Italy from the EU generally need a negative test before traveling, they have to be quarantined in the country for five days and then take a second corona test.

Di Maio announced that the rules for US visitors should also be relaxed in June. “Tourism is an important building block for the new start in Italy,” wrote the politician of the five star movement. The exact rules and dates for the new regulations have not yet been laid down by law.

In the Mediterranean country, corona numbers had declined in recent weeks. On Saturday, more than 27 percent of the population was vaccinated against corona at least once. Health Minister Roberto Speranza also signed a decree that from next Monday (May 10) there will be no more red zones with particularly strict coronation bans in Italy.

