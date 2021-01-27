Italy takes radical action after a 10-year-old girl dies

This social media phenomenon is nothing new: it poses dangerous challenges that teens can quickly overcome. Unfortunately, such a thing can be fatal and a drama occurred in Italy last week. A 10 year old girl was killed and the country decided to block the service across the country.

A fatal challenge for TikTok

In fact, on January 20, Italy learned of the death of Antonella, a 10-year-old girl who carried out a deadly challenge on the TikTok social network. The challenge was practicing the headscarf game which is belting your neck and stopping breathing while filming yourself to share on the platform. A well-known playground game that has become a “trend” among young people on TikTok. Unfortunately, Antonella passed away as a result of this dangerous challenge. It was her five-year-old sister who found her lifeless.

A drama that worries the whole country

This news quickly gained momentum in Italy. Every parent in the country was shocked to learn that a 10 year old girl can take part in this type of challenge on TikTok if the network must be at least 13 years old to register.

In light of the child’s death, the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy. So investigators grabbed the girl’s phone to find out more. Police are also investigating whether other participants witnessed the fatal TikTok crash.

For its part, the Italian government has decided to block access to the TikTok application until February 15, imposing a ban on the company “not using the data of users whose age is below their age with absolute certainty”.

This news shows once again how easy it is to register on a website by bypassing the minimum age, but also that the various challenges in social networks can be dangerous and that many parents ignore what their children can do there.