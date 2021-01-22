Italy Power Market Report- Technology Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Latest Industry Analysis | EniPower SpA, A2A SpA
ReportsnReports added Latest Italy Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Italy Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Italy Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Enel SpA, Edison SpA, EniPower SpA, A2A SpA
List of Tables
Table 1: Power Market, Italy, Gross Domestic Product (EUR and $bn), Population (m), and Annual Power Consumption (TWh), 2000-2023
Table 2: Power Market, Italy, Deal Value ($bn) and Number of Deals, 2009-2018
Table 3: Power Market, Italy, Primary Objectives on Energy and Climate, EU and Italy, 2020 & 2030
Table 4: Renewable Energy Targets (%), Italy, 2020
Table 5: Maximum Time to Reach Operation from Registration (Months), Italy, 2017
Table 6: Premium Tariffs for Renewable Technologies, Italy, 2017
Table 7: Regular Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Technologies, Italy, 2017
Table 8: Premium Tariff for Solar Thermodynamic Energy, Italy, 2017
Table 9: Price and Volume Caps for Renewable Energy Tenders, Italy, 2016
Table 10: Upcoming Renewable Auctions, Italy, 2019-2021
Table 11: Power Market, Italy, Cumulative Installed Capacity (GW) and Annual Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030
Table 12: Power Market, Italy, Leading Thermal Power Plants (MW), 2018
Table 13: Power Market, Italy, Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity (GW) and Annual Thermal Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030
Table 14: Power Market, Italy, Leading Hydropower Plants (MW), 2018
Table 15: Power Market, Italy, Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity (GW) and Annual Hydropower Generation (TWh), 2000-2030
Table 16: Power Market, Italy, Leading Non-hydro Renewable Power Plants (MW), 2018
Table 17: Power Market, Italy, Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity (GW) and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation (TWh), 2000-2030
Table 18: Power Market, Italy, Transmission Line Length (Ckm), 2008-2025
Table 19: Power Market, Italy, Distribution Line Length (Ckm), 2008-2025
Table 20: Power Market, Italy, Planned Interconnection Projects
Table 21: Power Market, Italy, Yearly Electricity Market Prices, 2006-2018
Table 22: Power Market, Italy, Monthly Electricity Market Prices, 2019
Table 23: Power Market, Italy, Enel SpA, SWOT Profile, 2018
Table 24: Power Market, Italy, Edison SpA, SWOT Profile, 2018
Table 25: Power Market, Italy, Eni SpA, SWOT Profile, 2018
Table 26: Power Market, Italy, Uniper SE, SWOT Profile, 2018
Table 27: Power Market, Italy, A2A SpA, SWOT Profile, 2018
Table 28: Abbreviations