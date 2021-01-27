Italy is looking for a new government | Free press

After Giuseppe Conte’s resignation as prime minister, Italy needs a new government. The president wants to speak to all parties. He has a crucial role in the crisis.

Rome (AP) – After Giuseppe Conte stepped down as Prime Minister of Italy, President Sergio Mattarella wants to start the first consultation today.

In the evening he wants to receive the presidents of the two chambers of deputies, according to a message from the presidential palace on Tuesday. The following days up to and including Friday, visits of the various groups are on the program.

After the resignation of the prime minister, the state president is responsible for ensuring that a new government is found. However, Conte is not written off by his move. Mattarella could also give him the mandate to form a third cabinet. In any case, he had asked the government to remain in office on Tuesday until a new one was found.

Conte confirmed in a post on Facebook late on Tuesday evening that he would continue to do so. His resignation served to form a new government with the prospect of “saving the nation.” We need an alliance that is loyal to Europe and has a more stable majority.

A recently discussed composition would be the so-called Maggioranza Ursula (Ursula majority) of the parties that had elected Ursula von der Leyen as president of the European Commission. In addition to the politicians of the populist five-star movement that recently ruled the center-left alliance, the Social Democrats and the left-wing Liberi e Uguali (The Free and Equals), these were also ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia.

However, if the political forces cannot agree on a government majority, an expert government could also be considered. The last resort is early elections. The right-wing parties in particular are in favor of this because they expect sufficient votes for a majority.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s small party Italia Viva was a bit apart recently. This broke with the coalition on January 13 and set the ball rolling for the government crisis. However, the political forces do not want to turn a blind eye, because the party has repeatedly given Conte’s troops the necessary majority in the smaller of the two chambers of parliament. However, Renzi had decided to leave the dispute over the use of the important EU funds.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99