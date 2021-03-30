Italy Hospitality Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Best Western International Inc., Accor SA, Marriott International Inc., NH Hotel Group SA, Gruppo Una, InterContinental Hotel Group PLC, TH Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, ITI Hotels Group, Bluserena SPA

The Italy Hospitality Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Italy Hospitality Market: – Best Western International Inc., Accor SA, Marriott International Inc., NH Hotel Group SA, Gruppo Una, InterContinental Hotel Group PLC, TH Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, ITI Hotels Group, Bluserena SPA

Market Segmentation

By Type

Chain Hotels

Independent Hotels

By Segment

Service Apartments

Budget and Economy Hotels

Mid and Upper mid scale Hotels

Luxury Hotels

Market Overview:

The hospitality industry in Italy is recording a growing revenue. This growth is attributed to the rising tourism industry, which recorded a growth of EUR 100 billion and welcomed more than 63 million tourists, in 2018. The demand from domestic companies and different European Union countries has become the key driver for the tourism industry, and it accounted for around 60% of the tourism industry in Italy. This trend is reflecting on the growth of domestic and international, branded hotels, and their chains, with double the difference in their presence rate, across the country. The international visitors are highly restricted to Milan and Rome in high numbers, followed by Florence and Venice. Rome became the home for high luxury branded brands, with more than 45, 5-stars hotels that are international brands. The hospitality industry in Italy is the largest market, and it occupies the fourth position in the world, in terms of a number of available rooms, with a total of around 1 million rooms, preceded by the United States, China, and Japan. Italy is also registering more number of overnight stays. Most of the international brands are performing as management contracts in the region.

Dominating Domestic Brands are Driving the Market

The total number of rooms that belong to International brands and their chains registered 4.5% increase in 2018, with the addition of around 4,000 rooms to the existing around 65,900 rooms in 2017. Moreover, the total number of rooms that belong to domestic brands grew exceptionally and recorded more than 113,800 rooms in 2018, which was a growth of around 5.5% to the existing number in 2017. Similar to other leading European Union countries, the hospitality industry in Italy is largely dominated more by the domestic and Europe-born brands/companiesn than international brands. There were around 550 international hotel brands and their chains in Italy, whereas the domestic and Europe-born brands account for more than 1,100.

Highest Brand Expansions Recorded In Italy in 2018

The year 2018 recorded highest brand expansions in the country, with expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, not just for Italian brands but also for different European born brands and international brands as well, which reached the threshold of 4 hotels that needed to be considered as a chain. Italian brands topped the list with the entry of more than 143 brands, followed by the United States, France, and Spain. The year also became a milestone for several international brands and their chains to expand their footprint, by having at least one property in Italy, which is one among the leading hospitality markets in the European Union.



Competitive Landscape

Like most of the European Union countries, the hospitality industry in Italy is largely dominated by domestic and European Union born brands. Majority of the brands in Italy are owned by families, which has become a challenge for international investors. The international players are trying to expand their global footprint in the country yet are facing limitations. The stringent policies in the countries are the primary limitation, followed by the most number of domestic consumer’s inclination toward preferring domestic brands than international brands.

