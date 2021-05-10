Italy Freight and Logistics Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – UPS, Saima Avandero (DSV), TNT, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel

The Italy Freight and Logistics Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Italy Freight and Logistics market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Italy Freight and Logistics market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the existing major players in the market include UPS, Saima Avandero (DSV), TNT, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Poste Italiane, Fercam, BRT, DPDHL and Savino Del Bene.

The Italy freight and logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecasted period.

Key Market Trends

Motor Vehicle Sales driving the Logistics Market in Italy

The recovery of the Italian economy is happening at a modest pace, driven by the rising internal demand. After years of stagnation, the logistics and transport sector is experiencing a trend of reversal and is picking up the signs of growth, due to positive recovery of country’s exports. The major driving force in the Italian logistics market currently are the motor vehicle sales.

Interconnected and Extensive Road Transportation Network

Road freight transport amounts to around 80% of total inland freight transport in Italy. Italy has a highly developed and efficient network of interconnected highways and lesser roads, particularly in northern regions. The main routes in the road system are Turin-Milan-VeniceTrieste, Milan-Bologna-Florence-Rome, Milan-Genoa, and Rome-Naples. There are 6,460 km of expressway, mostly in the northern and central regions, and the system overall is comprised of 654,676 km of paved roads.

