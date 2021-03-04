Italy Food Colorants Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S

The Italy Food Colorants Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Italy food colorant market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Italy Food Colorants Market: Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S and others

Market Overview:

– The Food colorant market in Italy is driven by easily-available raw materials, which includes fruits and vegetables and increased consumption of packaged food, including beverages, ready to eat foods, and other products. Consumers in the country align natural products with superior quality. For instance: colors derived from well-known sources, such as beetroot, grapes, cabbage, and paprika, are more readily-recognized and accepted by consumers.

– Food colorants constitute an important part of Europe Food Additives. The past couple of years have observed a distinct shift toward natural materials, especially within flavors and colors. Increasing demand and consumer preference for minimally processed foods and health-promoting properties of natural colorants are expected to drive the natural colors market, twice as fast as the synthetic market in the country.

Increasing Demand For Natural Food Colorants

Food safety concerns caused by the chemical contamination of food and ill-effects of synthetic additives including food colors have resulted in an increasing number of consumers seeking clean label products in the country. This rising demand has led to the launch of several new products bearing claims such as natural./ organic in the country. As a result, food manufacturers are investing in clean labels, thereby leading to the introduction of new products or the revision of existing product portfolios by incorporating clean-label food colors/ natural food colors. This trend has significantly boosted the demand for natural food colors for different food and beverage application in the past couple of years

Beverage Segment Holds a Significant Share



The increasing consumption of beverages such as functional beverages, carbonated drinks, dairy-based drinks, alcoholic drinks, juices, and others has resulted in an increasing application of food colorants both natural as well as synthetic in the country. The non-alcoholic beverage industry has a significant share in the sales of food colorants. Companies such as Dohler provide a wide range of food colorants for beverages as well as customizable color solutions as per the consumer’s demand. The food colorants market for the beverage segment is competitive as an increasing number of beverage product launches are witnessed in the country which has triggered the demand for innovative colorants in the market.

Competitive Landscape



The Italy food colorant market is a highly fragmented market due to the presence of various global and local players in the country. The active companies in the Italy food colorant market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S and others. The product innovation and expansion are the two most adopted by the companies operating in the country. The active companies are adopting strategies, like forming new agreements and partnerships with local players to increase their footprint in the country and release new products according to consumers changing preferences.

