Italy continues to seek government | Free press

Rome (AP) – Ongoing work in Rome: After the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italian President Sergio Mattarella continued talks with parliamentary parties.

On Thursday, guests included the small party Italia Viva, which had left the government alliance in the middle of the month. “I don’t see a majority at the moment without Italia Viva,” said party leader Matteo Renzi after the conversation. The ex-prime minister was ready for a new majority when topics such as schools, workplaces and corona vaccinations came up again. However, he did not want to talk about a third Conte cabinet.

Before that, the representatives of smaller parties were at Mattarella. “We are electing a possible third government under Conte because we have good experiences with him,” said the chairman of the autonomous provinces group in the Senate. Some mini parties are also behind Conte. After Conte’s resignation in the middle of the Corona crisis, Mattarella must ensure that Italy gets a new government. The deliberations continue on Friday.

With the departure from the previous center-left alliance, Italia Viva got the ball rolling. Renzi’s party had a falling out with the rest of the coalition over the use of EU aid money. This was followed by a vote of confidence in parliament, from which Conte’s remaining troops were victorious, but on a very shaky basis. Now there are many possibilities. A solution can get complicated. Mattarella wants a certain majority, which will at best last until the end of the parliamentary term in 2023.

The last remaining allies of the Five Star Movement, the Social Democrats and Liberi e Uguali (The Free and Equals), can agree on Conte. According to a study by the research institute Ixe, the previous prime minister is the politician with the highest confidence. If he wants to set up his third cabinet since 2018, he will need more votes – especially in the Senate. Italia Viva had always obtained the majority there with 18 votes.

There have been calls from their ranks that there is “not just Giuseppe Conte” for the office of prime minister. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, were also brought into play. A so-called expert government under the former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, is also under discussion. There was also talk of an alliance with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia. He would then have to break with the center-right block of the opposition, which many believe is unlikely.

The right-wing parties want early elections anyway, especially Lega boss Matteo Salvini and the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni. You think you have a chance of winning a majority. In the Ixe poll, the League can count on 23.2 percent of the vote, followed by Social Democrats (20.6) and Fratelli d’Italia (15.8). Renzi’s party, however, is low at 2.1 percent in the survey.