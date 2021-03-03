Italy Automotive Parts Magnesium Die casting Market 2021 Business Scenario – Brabant Alucast, Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., China Precision Diecasting, Continental Casting LLC, George Fischer Ltd., Gibbs Die Casting Group, Kinetic Die Casting

The Italy Automotive Parts Magnesium Die casting Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Italy Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 6 % during the forecast period.

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Italy Automotive Parts Magnesium Die casting Market: Brabant Alucast, Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., China Precision Diecasting, Continental Casting LLC, George Fischer Ltd., Gibbs Die Casting Group, Kinetic Die Casting, Magic Precision Inc., Meridian Lightweight Technologies, MK Group Of Companies

Market Overview:

– Owing to the high demand of automobiles in the region, Italy is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world. the presence of leading automobile manufacturers as well as the component manufacturers is driving the growth in the region.

– However, because of the ongoing trade war between United States and France, the economy is expected to be heading towards a recession and the automobile sales are expected to witness a downfall for a couple of years until the end of trade tensions.

– With the increase in adoption of light weight ferrous materials to reduce the weight of automobile, majorly driven by the stringent policies imposed by CAF standards to cut emission and increase fuel efficiency of the vehicle is driving growth in the market.

– Rules imposed by OSHA and NADCA policies to improve the technical workforce are expected to improve production standards in the die casting industry.

Increased Application in Body Assemblies



Key body structure applications, such as floor rails, shock towers, and pillars, are now being manufactured using high-pressure non-ferrous castings. The use of magnesium in automotive body parts is limited, but it has recently been observed to be expanding.

GM has been employing a single-piece die-cast roof frame, since the introduction of C-5 Corvette in 1997. Cadillac XLR roadster’s retractable hardtop convertible roof and top frame employ magnesium alloys. SUVs and Ford F-150 trucks are coated with magnesium castings, for the vehicles’ radiator support, and Dodge Viper is coated with one-piece magnesium front-of-dash die casting. In Europe, for body panel applications, the German auto giants, Volkswagen and Mercedes, have employed thin-wall magnesium die castings. Thin-wall casing application constitutes a major part of magnesium usage in the automotive industry. Thin-wall die castings, such as closure inners, can often offset the material cost penalty of magnesium, over steel sheet metal construction, due to part consolidation.

The first magnesium die-cast closure to ever meet 55 mph rear crash requirements is used in liftgate inner panel, and the part is found in 2010 Lincoln MKT. The key aspect of manufacturing thin-wall castings, which are approximately less than 2mm, lies in the design of casting, using proper radii, and smooth die-filling of the ribs to stiffen the parts.

Environmental Regulations

The growing market for light weight vehicles to reduce CO_ emissions is identified as one of the primary drivers for growth in this market. Recent regulations, such as, the decision of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to raise mile per gallon standards to 35.5 miles per gallon by 2016, and then 54.5 mpg by 2025 have induced automotive manufacturers to shift their focus to the use of light-weight metals for producing automobile parts.

Rules imposed by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop the technical workforce in the die casting industry are expected to improve the overall production of the market. Moreover, initiatives by National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) to advance the technical workforce in the industry of die casting are also anticipated to foster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



Meridian Light Weight Technologies, Pace Industries, Shiloh Industries, Inc., Georg Fischer AG, Gibbs Die Casting (Koch Enterprises), and Dynacast are some of the major players in the global automotive parts magnesium die casting market.

The Italy market for automotive parts magnesium die casting is fragmented. Meridian Light Weight Technologies emerged as the single largest supplier of magnesium automotive die-cast components, in 2019, followed by Brazil-based Rima. The key players in the market have focused their revenues on RandD to come up with better production processes and alloys. This strategy will assist in the production of premium quality die-cast parts for the global automotive and industrial sectors. The key players have also expanded their reign, globally, by various mergers, expansions, and acquisitions.

