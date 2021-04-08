Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Analysis 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025: Hubei Henglong Auto System Group, Denso Corporation, GKN PLC

The Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Italy Automotive EPS Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Hubei Henglong Auto System Group, Denso Corporation, GKN PLC, JTEKT Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Thyssenkrupp Presta AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354038/italy-automotive-electric-power-steering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– The integration of numerous steering sensors in an electric power steering (EPS) helps provide additional safety benefits to the driver. Moreover, the enactment of stringent fuel economy norms, along with safety initiatives by the governments and international associations, are considered important drivers for the growth and development of the advanced steering systems.

– Electric power steering systems are fuel-efficient as compared to the other alternatives, which is due to the absence of belt-driven hydraulic or manual pumps, which run constantly, whether assistance is required or not. EPS provides fuel savings as high as 0.4 l for every 100 km, along with a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 7 g/km.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In 2019, NSK Ltd. which was a leader in electric power steering and Volkswagen AG have entered into a formal cooperation agreement, both companies steering divisions have agreed on development cooperation.

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives and Growing Emphasis on Safer Automotive Systems are Driving the Market

On an average, globally, about 1.24 million people die in road accidents each year, half of whom are vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and motorcyclists, while the other half die because of side-impact accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of cars sold in the world are not compliant with the main safety standards. Only 40 countries have adopted the full set of the seven most important regulations for car safety.

A significant increase in the number of accidents has also encouraged end-users to adopt better safety systems. Improvements in roadway and motor vehicle designs have steadily reduced injury and death rates in all the first world countries. However, the accident rates are still higher in some developing countries, and governments are focusing on implementing stringent safety norms and supporting the adoption of various subsystems in the vehicles.

Driven by these factors, automobile manufacturers are incorporating several systems in vehicles that enhance safety. Advanced safety and security features are no longer restricted to premium vehicles. Consumers are now more concerned about safety systems and technologies, and therefore, they are more interested in opting for vehicles that are equipped with better safety systems.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354038/italy-automotive-electric-power-steering-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Italy Automotive Electric Power Steering market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: